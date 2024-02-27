Delhi man seriously injured in brawl with neighbour over disposal of used diapers

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was seriously injured in a scuffle that broke out between two families in east Delhi's Mandawali area over the disposal of a child’s soiled diapers, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

In a purported video of the Monday morning incident, members of the two families can be seen exchanging blows and a man brandishing a cleaver.

Nakul got seriously injured in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital, they said.

According to the police, a call regarding the incident was received at 7.30 am.

Advertisment

The fight broke out between the two families over the issue of disposing of a child’s soiled diapers on the stairs which were torn by dogs, they said.

"We got to know that the issue was ongoing between two neighbours -- Nakul and Neeraj Kumar. We got to know that Nakul had asked Neeraj and his wife to not dispose of used diapers on the stairs and this enraged Neeraj," a senior police officer said.

On Monday, a verbal spat ensued between the two neighbours and Neeraj, in a fit of rage, attacked Nakul and injured him badly, the officer said.

"We are investigating the matter and legal action is being taken against both sides," the officer said. PTI BM NB