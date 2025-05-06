Delhi man serving life sentence arrested two years after jumping parole

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A 51-year-old Delhi man serving a life sentence in a rape and murder case was arrested two years after jumping parole, police said on Tuesday.

Shakurpur resident Ramesh was lodged in Mandoli jail when he was granted a three-week parole by a court. However, instead of surrendering after the parole period, he absconded, they said.

"A team was formed and he was located in Shakurpur, from where he was arrested," the police said.

A further investigation is underway to determine his activities during the time he was absconding. PTI BM SZM SZM