Delhi man sets pet dog on neighbour's family during quarrel over parking; 6 injured

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Six members of a family were injured after their neighbour allegedly set his pet dog on them and also attacked them with his friends during a quarrel over motorcycle parking in northeast Delhi's Subhash Park, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Monday, they said.

According to police, Shalu, the accused, got into a heated argument with his neighbour Ketan (32) over motorcycle parking.

"During the altercation, Shalu along with his friends attacked Ketan and five of his family members. He also unleashed his pet dog on them before fleeing," a senior police officer said.

Ashish Rathore, a family member who suffered multiple dog bites on his back, told PTI, “Ketan had gone down to park his bike inside, when they (the accused) started misbehaving with him. We asked them what was the matter but they started beating us up." Stating that five family members sustained dog bites, Rathore said, “A case has been registered but nobody has been arrested till now. There were three men all of whom were intoxicated. They were also abusing a lot." Another victim, Pankaj Rathore, said the accused also attacked a woman.

“They were quarrelling with us for no reason, and even unleashed their pet dog on us," he told PTI.

Another family member, Nisha, told PTI, “The dog couldn’t bite me. The man (Shalu) hit me on my head with a stick and tried to pull my clothes. By that time blood started pouring down my face.” The injured were taken to GTB and JPC hospitals. While five were discharged after treatment, one person is still under observation, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered at the Welcome police station under the relevant sections of BNS.

"Multiple teams have been deployed to trace the accused, who is absconding," the officer added. PTI SSJ ARI