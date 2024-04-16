Delhi: Man shoots cop dead over monetary dispute, dies by suicide

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A 44-year-old man allegedly killed an assistant sub-inspector on Tuesday over a monetary dispute and then shot himself dead in an auto-rickshaw in full public view in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagari area, police said.

Mukesh Kumar, a contractual employee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, also fired at the auto-rickshaw driver who escaped unhurt, they said, adding that a scooter rider was injured in the firing.

The incident took place at around 11.40 am at the Meet Nagar flyover in which ASI Dinesh Sharma (56) was killed, officials said. Mukesh had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from Sharma for a business three years ago and failed to repay the loan, they added.

According to police, the ASI came to take Rs 25,000 from Mukesh but an argument ensued between them.

"It is suspected that Mukesh Kumar had plans to shoot Sharma, as he was carrying a sophisticated country-made pistol with him," a police officer said.

Following the argument, Mukesh whipped out the weapon and opened fire at Sharma leaving him dead on the spot. Sharma received two bullets while another bullet hit the scooterist, Amit Kumar (30), who was passing from near the spot, the officer said.

"On Tuesday, Mukesh Kumar asked Sharma to come and meet him near the flyover, where he promised him to give Rs 25,000," the officer added. According to an eyewitness, Mukesh first shot dead Sharma and then shot Amit who got injuries to his leg. He then boarded the auto-rickshaw and asked the driver to take him away from the spot.

"However, the driver refused and the accused fired at him, but he escaped unhurt. When the crowd started gathering on the spot, Mukesh shot himself dead in the auto-rickshaw," the eyewitness said.

Another officer said that police have recovered a 7.65 mm pistol on the rear seat of the auto. "Multiple live rounds and empty shells were also found at three different locations on the flyover." Additional Commissioner of Police (eastern range) Sagar Kalsi said there was a financial dispute between Sharma and Mukesh, which led to the incident.

"We are investigating what triggered Mukesh Kumar to kill Sharma and that from where he procured the weapon. The statements of family members of both the deceased are being taken," he said.

Kalsi said a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms Act has been registered on the complaint of Amit.

Police said Amit, who was taken to a nearby hospital, has been shifted to AIIMS where he is recuperating. He works as lift mechanic in Gurugram.

ASI Sharma, who lived in GTB Nagar, is survived by his wife and four children while Mukesh used to stay in Nand Nagari's JJ Colony with his wife and a teenaged daughter.

Police said the bodies of both the deceased have been handed over to their families after the postmortem examination.