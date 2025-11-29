Delhi: Man shot dead by bike-borne attackers in Shahadara; 2 arrested

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A 27-year-old man with a criminal background was shot dead in Delhi's Naveen Shahadara over a recent altercation, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place outside a sweets shop in the area, and a PCR call regarding the shooting was received around 11.09 pm on Friday, they said.

A police team reached the spot and found Gagan Aahi, a resident of Naveen Shahadara and a listed bad character (BC), lying with a gunshot injury on his right temple. He was rushed to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two bike-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at Aahi.

The police said both accused -- Kunal (28) and Akshit (27) -- have now been arrested. The pistol used in the crime and the motorcycle suspected to have been used in the attack have also been recovered.

Earlier, one of the accused had been detained soon after the incident, and following sustained investigation, the second shooter was apprehended as well, the officer said.

According to investigators, the motive appears to be linked to a recent altercation between the victim and the accused.

"They had gathered for a patch-up meeting when the situation escalated," a senior officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway, the police added. PTI SSJ NB NB