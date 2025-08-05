Delhi man shot dead in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 5 (PTI) A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants, who came dressed as food and grocery delivery agents, in Sector 77 here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in front of Palm Hills Society on SPR road on Monday night. The victim was identified as Rohit Shaukeen (40), a resident of Kamruddin Nagar in Delhi, they said.

Shaukeen had come to Gurugram for some work. He was standing outside his car near Ullahwas market in the Sector 77 area when the attackers, who were wearing T-shirts of food delivery company Zomato and quick commerce platform Blinkit, opened fire at him and fled, said police.

The attackers fired more than a dozen rounds and five to six of those hit Shaukeen, who died on the spot. An FIR has been registered at Kherki Daula police station, they said.

"The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. A probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon," said Additional Commissioner of Police, Manesar, Virender Saini.

The case is being investigated from every angle and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the accused, police said. PTI COR DIV DIV