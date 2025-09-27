Delhi man shown in video firing illegal gun caught

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A 19-year-old man seen in a viral social media video firing shots with an illegal weapon has been arrested by the Delhi Police, an officer said on Saturday.

Jamaal, a resident of Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura of northeast Delhi, was apprehended late Friday night on a tip-off, he said.

According to the police, Jamaal was seen brandishing and firing a country-made pistol in a video uploaded on social media.

"During his cursory search, one country-made pistol, one live cartridge and two fired cartridges were recovered from his possession," the officer said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the weapon and whether Jamaal was involved in any other criminal activities, he said.