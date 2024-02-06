Delhi: Man slits friend's throat, arrested

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was on Tuesday killed after his throat was allegedly slit by his friend over drinks for not paying a debt of Rs 1,500 in southwest Delhi's Kusumpur Pahadi area, police said.

The accused, identified as Sanjay, has been arrested, they said.

"An information was received at 5.42 am at Vasant Vihar police station where the caller told police that his brother has been murdered by slitting his throat," a senior police officer said.

The victim's body was lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit by a sharp object, he added.

"The crime team and forensic science team were called on the spot. CCTV footages around the spot were examined. An FIR under Section 302 (murder) was registered and an investigation was taken up," the officer said.

The investigation zeroed on one suspect Sanjay of the same locality and he was apprehended, police said.

"During interrogation, Sanjay confessed of killing the victim who was identified as Ashwani. The accused told the police that the victim and he had alcohol at a parking. Around 1.30 am, he demanded his Rs 1,500 from the deceased," the officer said.

The deceased refused for the same and a verbal spat ensued between them, police said.

"After the victim refused payment, the accused broke the bottle and slit the throat of the deceased. Later, he hid the victim's mobile phone near a dustbin and returned home," they said.

The accused first changed his slippers and then came back to the crime scene after wearing shoes, police said.

"We have recovered slippers of the accused having blood on it from his house and the mobile of the victim was recovered. Further investigation is on into the matter," the officer said. PTI BM AS AS