Delhi man slits wife's throat

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in the Geeta Colony area of Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Saturday.

The police received a call early on Saturday about a woman being found in her home with her throat slit.

A police team reached the house but the door was locked from the inside.

Kishan Lal (32), the woman's husband, was inside the house at the time. The police broke the lock and nabbed Lal while also taking custody of the woman's body.

An officer said the woman had been living separately from her husband. Lal came to meet her on Saturday and allegedly slit her throat.

A case was registered and Lal arrested.

Interrogations revealed that Lal had grown suspicious of his wife's character, the officer said. PTI ALK SZM