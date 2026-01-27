Delhi man slits woman's throat after she refuses marriage, attempts suicide

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) A man allegedly slit the throat of a 21-year-old woman inside a hotel room in Delhi's Usmanpur after she refused to marry him, before trying to kill himself, police said on Tuesday.

Both were admitted to GTB hospital as they were critically injured, they said.

The incident took place on January 24 at 8.15 pm. The police found the woman and a 23-year-old man with deep blade injury marks on their throats. A blood-stained blade was recovered from the room, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man and the woman were known to each other and lived in the same locality. The man had allegedly been pressuring her to marry him.

Police said he called her to the hotel on the pretext of meeting and allegedly attacked her with a blade after she refused his marriage proposal. He then allegedly attempted suicide by slitting his own throat.

A case under Section 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the man, and further investigation is underway.

A forensic team has examined the hotel premises and collected evidence. Police are also scanning CCTV footage and questioning hotel staff and other people to establish the sequence of events. PTI SSJ SSJ APL APL