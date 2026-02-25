Delhi: Man smuggles 1,000 quarters of liquor in e-rickshaw, held

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested from central Delhi on Wednesday while transporting 1,000 quarters of illicit liquor in an e-rickshaw without a number plate, police said.

The accused has been identified as Rohit, a resident of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh.

He was arrested from Nehru Nagar in the Anand Parbat area, they said.

Police recovered 20 cartons containing 1,000 quarters of alcohol labelled "For Sale in Haryana Only" from the vehicle.

Police records showed that the accused was designated "Bad Character" at the Vijay Vihar police station. He was previously involved in four cases under the Excise Act registered at Kanjhawala, Bawana and Vijay Vihar police stations, they said.

An FIR has been registered at the Anand Parbat police station under relevant sections of the Delhi Excise Act, they added.

Rohit is involved in the illegal transportation and supply of liquor to earn easy money, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the supply chain. PTI MSJ SSJ RUK RUK