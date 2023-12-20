Delhi man spends Rs 12 lakh on groceries in 2023: Swiggy trend

New Delhi: Swiggy Instamart published its annual ‘Quick Commerce Trends’ report highlighting some interesting consumer habits.

A man from Jaipur ordered food 67 times in just one day, while a person in Delhi spent a huge Rs 12,87,920 on groceries in a whole year. According to Swiggy Instamart, the person from Delhi managed to save Rs 1,70,102 on his yearly grocery bill.

In another order from Delhi, there were a total of 99 items, with the majority being chips, chocolates, and cookies.

The single highest order was worth ₹ 31,748. The user from Chennai stocked up on coffee, juice, cookies, nachos, and chips.

Self-care and grooming became convenient for users who discovered nail polish removers, shavers, and nail clippers on Swiggy Instamart.

Swiggy Instamart witnessed a 3233% increase in the searches for air purifiers on its platform in November and stocked up to ₹ 30,00,000 worth of air purifiers in Delhi- NCR and Mumbai.

As per Swiggy, Onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves – retained their positions as the most 'seasoned' trio of all orders!

The biggest mango lovers reside in Bangalore. The city ordered more mangoes than Mumbai and Hyderabad put together.

The highest number of condom orders was recorded in September. The most ordered item alongside condoms was onions, followed by bananas and chips.

When it comes to snacks, Makhana emerged as the hands-down winner with 1.3 million orders.

The most searched item on the app was milk, followed by curd and onions.

Swiggy said its dedicated delivery partners have covered an astronomical 29,95,13,538 kilometers this year.

The fastest delivery was achieved in Delhi where a packet of instant noodles was delivered in 65 seconds!