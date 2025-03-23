Delhi man spotted at 'nakabandi' with pregnant minor; probe leads to his arrest under POCSO Act

Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) A 21-year-old man from Delhi was arrested after Mumbai police spotted him with a pregnant minor girl and began a probe, an official said on Sunday.

The couple was spotted by police manning a 'nakabandi' (on road check) at Tardeo, he said.

"We realised the girl, who is 16 years old, was pregnant. We questioned her and found she had been raped by the 21-year-old man in Delhi. He had brought her to Mumbai after she got pregnant. We then arrested the man under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," the official said.

The case has been transferred to Delhi police since the girl was raped there, he added. PTI ZA BNM