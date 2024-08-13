Delhi man stabbed by son, undergoing treatment

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A 54-year-old man was injured after allegedly being stabbed by his son during an argument in the Vishnu Garden Extension area of west Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The injured man, identified as Raj Kumar Rattan, suffers from a kidney ailment and requires regular dialysis, they said.

"He is stable and undergoing treatment," a senior officer said.

Personnel at Khayala police station received a call about an alleged stabbing incident at 11 pm on Monday. It was found that a quarrel had broken out between Rattan and his son Sachin Rattan (29), he added.

Sachin Rattan stabbed his father with a kitchen knife during the argument and fled. Rattan was taken to GGS Hospital and, after first aid, shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. He is stable and undergoing treatment, the officer said.

Sachin Rattan is unemployed and an alcohol addict, leading to frequent quarrels with his father, the police said.

A case is being registered and investigation is underway, the officer said. PTI BM SZM