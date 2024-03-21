Delhi: Man stabbed by trio over road rage dies, 2 juveniles apprehended

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed by three persons in a suspected case of road rage in Rohini's Sector-16 area here, police said on Thursday.

Two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case and a team has been made to nab the third accused, they added.

Information was received from a hospital around 10 pm on Monday regarding a man with stab injuries on his body, a senior police officer said.

A police team rushed to the hospital and the victim was identified as Rahul, a resident of Shakurpur here, the officer said.

According to the person riding pillion with Rahul, an altercation broke out between the victim and three people in a market over giving passage to each other, the officer said.

As the argument escalated, the trio allegedly stabbed Rahul and fled the spot, the eyewitness said.

An FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered based on the eyewitness's statement, the officer said.

After Rahul succumbed to his injuries a few hours later, Section 302 (murder) was added to the case.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that the deceased was on bail in a case of murder of his father, the officer said.

"Our team apprehended two minors who were involved in the case," the officer said, adding that further probe in the matter is underway. PTI BM RPA