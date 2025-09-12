Delhi: Man stabbed during fight near Rohini mall

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A man sustained injuries after allegedly being stabbed during a scuffle with a group of unidentified men near a petrol pump close to the G3S Mall in Delhi's Rohini, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday night when the police received a call from the BSA Hospital that a stabbing victim had been admitted by his friend.

A police team reached the hospital where the injured, a resident of Shahbad Dairy, was undergoing treatment. He told investigators that he had an altercation with two to three unknown men near the petrol pump, during which one of them allegedly stabbed him near his hip, a police officer said.

Based on his statement, an FIR has been registered at the Shahbad Dairy police station. Police said efforts are underway to identify and nab the accused.

"We are scanning CCTV footage from the area and questioning people who may have witnessed the incident. The victim is currently stable," the officer said.