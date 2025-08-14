Delhi: Man stabbed to death, 4 arrested

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area allegedly over a neighbourhood dispute, and four arrests were made in the case, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Bansi alias Pali, a resident of Amarpuri in Nabi Karim, was attacked on August 10.

"He sustained multiple stab wounds and was declared brought dead at a hospital. The murder was the fallout of an ongoing enmity stemming from a local dispute," a senior police officer said.

An FIR was registered, and subsequently, an investigation was launched. A special team was formed and the team analysed CCTV footage, gathered human intelligence, and conducted raids in Raghubir Nagar, Anand Parbat, Sadar Bazar, Paharganj, Nabi Karim, and other parts of the NCR.

"The accused were identified and three people -- Pravesh alias Rishi (20), Pankaj alias Kake (23), and Ajay alias Akshay (28) -- were apprehended," said the officer, adding that on August 12, another accused, Ashu (21), was also arrested based on inputs.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed their involvement in the murder. Two blood-stained knives used in the crime were recovered at the instance of Rishi and Kake.

Two of the accused have previous criminal records: Rishi was involved in a 2019 case of voluntarily causing hurt registered at the Nabi Karim Police Station, while Ashu was booked in 2022 for offences including voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation.

Another accused, identified as Shiva, is absconding, and teams are conducting raids to arrest him.