Delhi man stabbed to death after he refuses to give beedi to two

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A youth was stabbed to death after he refused to give a beedi to two men in the Pul Prahladpur area of southeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The youth's elder brother and a friend were injured in the incident that took place on Monday night. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

On Monday, Sohaib was slapped in a park by two local men, Munna and Sunny, after he refused to give them a beedi, officials said.

Sohaib went home and told his mother, Sabukta, about it. Sabukta, along with Sohaib and his elder brother Mohsin, then went to confront the two men. Sohaib also called his friend Akram there, they said.

The confrontation turned violent as Munna (26), along with his brother Imtiyaz (30) and nephew Sunny (20), allegedly attacked Sohaib and those accompanying him with knives, police said.

The injured were rushed to ESI Hospital where doctors declared Sohaib, who was stabbed multiple times and collapsed on the road, brought dead. Mohsin was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition. Akram sustained minor injuries, they said.

"An FIR was registered in the matter and multiple teams were formed to nab the three accused. The accused -- Firoz alias Munna, Imtiyaz and Saudagar alias Sunny -- have been arrested," an officer said.

Two blood-stained knives were also recovered from their possession, he said.