Delhi: Man stabbed to death for resisting mobile phone snatching bid in Karol Bagh

New Delhi: A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death while trying to stop a phone snatching attempt in the Karol Bagh area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when Mukesh along with a friend was returning home, police said.

"We received information on Thursday early morning regarding a stabbing incident and an attempt to snatch mobile phones near Naiwala Chowk in the Karol Bagh area," a senior police officer said.

The officer said that soon after receiving the information, a police team was sent to the spot and during the course of the inquiry it was found that they were returning from a restaurant.

"When they reached the Sat Brahwa school, three people who were standing there, tried to snatch their mobile phones but Mukesh resisted. A scuffle broke out between them. One of the accused stabbed Mukesh, snatched his mobile phone and the trio fled," the officer said.

Mukesh was immediately rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

On the statement of his friend, an FIR under sections 103(1) (murder) 309(6) (if a person causes hurt while committing or attempting to commit robbery) and 3(5) (act with a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Karol Bagh police station, police said.

"We have formed multiple teams and will check the CCTV footage from the restaurant to the crime scene. The crime team and forensic experts were called on the spot. Investigation is being taken up," said the officer.