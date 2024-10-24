Delhi: Man stabbed to death for resisting mobile snatching bid

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI)A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death while trying to stop a snatcher from taking his friend's phone in the Karol Bagh area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when Mukesh Jha along with his female friend was returning home after having dinner in a restaurant, police said.

"We received information on Thursday early morning regarding a stabbing and phone snatching incident near Naiwala Chowk in the Karol Bagh area," a senior police officer said.

The officer said that soon after receiving the information, a police team was sent to the spot and during the course of the inquiry it was found that they were returning from a restaurant located at Beadon Pura.

"While walking as they reached Sat Brahwa school, three people who were standing nearby, tried to snatch a mobile phone from the hands of his female friend but Mukesh resisted. A scuffle broke out between them. One of the accused stabbed Mukesh, snatched the mobile phone and the trio fled," the officer said.

Mukesh was immediately rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Mukesh was a native of Nepal and was living in a rented accommodation in West Delhi's Mohan Garden. He is survived by his wife and parents, who live in Nepal.

He used to run a roadside jeans-pant shop in Karol Bagh's Tank Road area.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera which is being scanned by the police.

Sources said a few people were standing nearby, who spotted the act but no one came for their rescue.

On the statement of his friend, an FIR under sections 103(1) (murder) 309(6) (if a person causes hurt while committing or attempting to commit robbery) and 3(5) (act with a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Karol Bagh police station, police said.

"We have formed multiple teams and checked the CCTV footage from the restaurant to the crime scene. The crime team and forensic experts were called on the spot. Investigation is being taken up," said the officer. PTI BM ALK HIG HIG