Delhi man stabbed to death over monetary dispute, 5 held

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death with a screwdriver over a monetary dispute in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area, police said on Saturday.

Five people from the same family, including the prime accused, have been arrested for the alleged murder, police said. The accused and the victim were neighbours.

According to police, Nafiz, who owns a shop in the locality, had an argument with his neighbours over a financial transaction on Friday night.

"It turned violent, and the victim was stabbed on the left side of his abdomen with a screwdriver. He was taken to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead," an officer said.

"During preliminary enquiry, it emerged that the deceased had a prior altercation with his neighbours over money," he added.

Muzaffar, the complainant and brother-in-law of the deceased, told police that all the accused were related.

Prime accused Sekh Islam, 27, was accompanied by his brother Sohal, 20, his brother-in-law Nazrul alias Nadem, 43, his mother Salma Begum, 55, and his sister Mamuni, 32, police said.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and arrested all five accused," police said, adding that Islam is alleged to have inflicted the fatal stab wound. PTI SSJ SHS RHL