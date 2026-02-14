Delhi: Man steals gold jewellery from car by spraying irritants to distract occupants, held

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was arrested for stealing gold jewellery from a car after distracting its occupants by spraying irritants inside the vehicle, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Jafar, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

According to police, the incident took place on February 6.

The complainant, Bhabhuti Prasad Sharma, and his family were travelling in a car when a man signalled them to stop claiming that oil was leaking from the bonnet.

"When Sharma stopped to check the vehicle, another person distracted him. Meanwhile, Jafar sprayed an irritant substance inside the car, which made the family cough, forcing them to step out," a police officer said.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused stole a bag containing gold jewellery and fled on a motorcycle, police said.

Following the complaint filed by Sharma, a case was registered and an investigation launched.

Police teams analysed footage from over 50 CCTV cameras around the area and tracked suspicious movement of a motorcycle near the spot. Technical surveillance and local intelligence helped establish the identity of the suspect, following which he was apprehended.

Police have recovered the stolen jewellery, including a gold necklace and rings, from his possession along with the motorcycle used in the crime.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime and disclosed the role of an associate, who is currently absconding.

The accused told investigators that he committed the theft to earn quick money for personal expenses, police said. PTI SSJ RUK RUK