Delhi: Man stoned to death in Dwarka over 'girlfriend'

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) A man allegedly lapidated his friend to death here in Dwarka's Sector 21 after he did not cease sending "objectionable" photos to a common female friend, police said on Saturday.

A disfigured body of Ashish Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, was recovered from a jungle behind Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station on April 9, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the body was identified with the help of a technical analysis.

During investigation, police zeroed in on one Suresh Gangwar, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, and a close friend of Ashish, Singh said.

When interrogated in detention, Suresh told police that he and Ashish used to work as security guards in a company in Assam.

While at work, Ashish used to talk to his girlfriend on Suresh's mobile phone.

Later, the two moved to another company in Rajasthan, but Suresh quit the job soon due to some dispute and shifted to Delhi, the officer said.

"In the meantime, Ashish realised that his girlfriend had started distancing herself from him and become close to Suresh," another police officer said.

"This filled Ashish with anger and he sent some objectionable pictures to his former girlfriend," the officer said.

Suresh then called Ashish and asked him to delete the photos but he did not and kept sending them.

Suresh made a plan to eliminate Ashish lured him to the national capital with offer of plentiful work and chance of making good money, the officer added.

On April 9, Ashish came to Delhi. Suresh took him to the jungle where he hit him with a heavy stone multiple times and slit his throat with a knife.

He also smashed his face to prevent identification of the body and fled the spot after breaking his phone, police said. PTI ALK VN VN