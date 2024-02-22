Delhi: Man succumbs to stabbing, juvenile apprehended

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died during treatment, a day after he was allegedly stabbed by three people in outer Delhi, police said on Thursday.

A juvenile has been apprehended while other accused will be nabbed soon, they said.

Police identified the victim as Manoj, a resident of Sultanpuri area.

"On Wednesday at 9.30 pm, information was received at Raj Park police station that a man was stabbed in the abdomen by two pedestrians in Sultanpuri area. Police team reached the spot immediately where the team found that the injured had already been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The officer said the team reached the hospital where Manoj was found under treatment for stab injuries on his chest and abdomen.

"Subsequently, a case of attempt to murder was registered and investigation was taken up," the DCP said.

Police said that at 6.46 am, an information was received from hospital that the injured had died during the treatment, thus a section of murder was added.

His father told police that while he was taking his son to the hospital for treatment, the victim's friend told him that three or four people stabbed Manoj, the DCP said.

"A juvenile was apprehended and search for the other accused is on. The crime team inspected the spot. Two knives were recovered from the spot. We are trying to know the reason behind the murder," the DCP added. PTI BM CK