Delhi man thrashed by group of people over property dispute

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by a group of people over a property dispute in north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Tuesday.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media in which six people are seen brutally thrashing the victim with sticks.

A woman is also seen trying to save the victim from the assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said a video is circulated on social media in which some people are seen beating a man with sticks in Narela market area.

"The incident took place on Friday. The victim has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Holambi Khurd village. He was admitted to Shraddha Hospital and also gave his statement on Sunday after getting discharged,” the officer said.

“A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered in the matter. Subsequently, IPC section 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) was also added in the FIR," Singh said.

The attack happened due to an old property dispute between the victim and the accused parties. Efforts are on to nab the accused persons, the DCP added. PTI NIT NB