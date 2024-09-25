Delhi: Man thrown into Munak Canal in Rohini

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) A 21-year-old died after he was allegedly pushed in the Munak Canal by some men in Delhi's Rohini, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal, a student of class 12, they said.

Police received a PCR call from a woman on Tuesday alleging that her brother had been pushed into the Munak Canal by some men, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pankaj Kumar said.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the woman's residence where she told them that her brother had not returned from school. She alleged that he was thrown into the canal, Kumar said.

"A search was carried out and the team found the man's body. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead and the body was preserved in a mortuary for autopsy," Kumar added.

He said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.