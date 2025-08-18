Delhi: Man throws flammable substance on estranged wife's face, case registered

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman sustained burn injuries to her face after her estranged husband allegedly threw a flammable substance on her in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 12 when the woman, who has been living separately from her husband, identified as Prerit, was on her way to work.

"Prerit threw a flammable type substance, most likely acid, on his wife's face," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said, adding that the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The woman sustained injuries and was rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

The victim has been living separately from her husband for the past five to six months due to the alleged physical assault she suffered at his hands, the police mentioned, adding that she used to live with her children at her parents' house.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that her husband had earlier visited her residence the same afternoon, around 3:30 pm, and asked her to live together again. When she refused, he left, only to return later and attack her.

A case has been registered under Section 124 (2) (voluntary causing grievous hurt by the use of acid, etc) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ MPL MPL