Delhi: Man tries to kidnap boy to sexually assault him, arrested after public intervenes

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a boy to sexually assault him in north west Delhi’s Keshav Puram area, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when the accused, identified as Govind, was caught red-handed while trying to escape with the boy after the public raised an alarm.

Govind was previously booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in a 2022 case, the police stated.

“During interrogation, the accused admitted he had no relationship with the child and confessed to intentions of sexually assaulting him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

The incident took place near the Lawrence Road Industrial Area, when a few people in the area noticed Govind’s suspicious behaviour and stepped in.

A nearby PCR van manned by a sub-inspector and constable responded promptly and began chasing the accused, the DCP said.

At the same time, the head constable from the local Keshav Puram police station also joined the pursuit.

“As the police team closed in from both directions, Govind allegedly threw the child to the ground and attempted to escape. However, after a short chase, he was overpowered and apprehended,” Singh added.

The minor was rescued unharmed and reunited with his family, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, the police are probing whether Govind is involved in any other similar offences.