Delhi man uploads minor's private pictures online to defame family, arrested

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) A 25-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged cyberstalking case for uploading a minor girl's private pictures on social media with obscene audio clips, police said on Thursday.

The accused who was arrested from Kabir Nagar here on Wednesday night told the police he committed the offence to defame the family and take revenge on the victim's elder sister for refusing his marriage proposal, they added.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint on May 29 saying a person used a fake social media account to upload private pictures of her minor daughter with obscene audio clips, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The same person also circulated the same content among their relatives and friends to defame the family, Tirkey said.

Based on the complaint by the girl's mother, an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the police said.

During the investigation, the alleged fake profile of the man, among other clues, was used to trace the suspect who was identified as Furkan, the DCP said.

After his arrest, the accused confessed to the crime and disclosed that despite being already married and having two children, he wanted to marry the elder sister of the victim.

When she rejected his proposal, Furkan decided to take revenge by defaming her family.

The victim's family resided in a house rented out by Furkan's sister, the police said, adding that the accused used to regularly visit them to collect rent.

A smartphone was recovered from the accused which he used for the commission of the crime, the police said. PTI BM RPA