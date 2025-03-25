Delhi man wanted for murder, robbery arrested in Haryana

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal involved in murder, robbery and Arms Act violations near in Haryana, an official said on Tuesday.

Sourav alias Gullan, 30, was wanted in at least four cases registered at Delhi's Mangolpuri Police Station and is also a proclaimed offender.

A police team searched multiple locations before he was tracked down near Hodal in Haryana.

During interrogation, he admitted to planning the murder of his associate, Sumit alias Bona, and had switched off his phone to evade tracking, the official said. PTI BM BM SKY SKY