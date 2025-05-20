Delhi: Man wanted for threatening rape survivor arrested

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A man who was wanted for allegedly making threat calls to a rape survivor in southwest Delhi has been arrested after being on the run from police for over a year, officials said Tuesday.

Vinit Kumar was allegedly acting at the behest of main accused, Vikas Kumar Mittal, to scare the woman to withdraw her complaint, they said.

He was apprehended on Saturday near Riddhi Siddhi Apartments in Gurugram following a tip-off, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said.

He was wanted in the rape case lodged at Dwarka South police station in 2020 and had been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a Delhi court after failing to appear for trial.

Kumar’s voice was matched to threatening calls made to the rape survivor using a phone. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report confirmed the voice match, the DCP added.

Police said he was also involved in a separate case registered at Civil Lines police station for criminal intimidation and unlawful restraint. Additionally, he also had a previous case against him registered in 2015 at Laxmi Nagar police station under charges of kidnapping and extortion. PTI SSJ SSJ SKY SKY