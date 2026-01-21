Delhi: Man wanted in 2017 murder case arrested from Agra

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A man accused of murdering a daily-wage labourer in 2017 following a quarrel over Rs 400 and a mobile phone in northwest Delhi’s Kanjhawala area was arrested from Agra, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Movin Khan (40), was arrested on Tuesday from Richhoha in Agra, after sustained and coordinated efforts involving raids across four states -- Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh -- over the past five months, they said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 1, 2017. Khan allegedly carried a knife, believing that people would be in a celebratory mood due to New Year's Eve and less attentive, a senior officer said.

Khan found the victim, Malkhan, a resident of Sawda village, in an intoxicated condition in the fields and slit his throat, killing him on the spot, he said.

Investigations revealed that both the accused and the victim worked as daily-wage labourers. About four days before the incident, the two had a quarrel over Rs 400 and a mobile phone, the police said.

After committing the crime, Khan allegedly fled Delhi and continuously shifted locations across multiple states to evade arrest.

He was later declared a proclaimed offender, following which a charge sheet was filed against him, the police said.

"He deliberately concealed his whereabouts and avoided even his family members. He would visit his native village in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh only occasionally," the officer said.

Initial raids were conducted at Khan's permanent address in Damoh, where it was found that he and his wife had moved to an unknown location. Further inputs led teams to conduct multiple raids in Bihar and Jharkhand, the police said.

A breakthrough came when police received a specific input about Khan's presence in Agra. Acting swiftly, the team conducted a raid and apprehended him.

Further investigation is underway.