Delhi: Man wanted in attempt to murder case arrested

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A 28-year-old man wanted in an attempt to murder case was arrested from Old Seemapuri area, an official said on Friday. The accused, Yuvraj, had been absconding in connection with a case registered at the Seemapuri Police Station last year on December 23. "A non-bailable warrant (NBW) had also been issued against him by the court," he said.

According to the police, the case was registered after Yuvraj, along with his associates, Faisal, Chetan and two others, allegedly stabbed a man multiple times over a property dispute and fled the spot.

"While local police managed to arrest Faisal and Chetan during the initial phase of the probe, Yuvraj and two other accomplices remained on the run. Yuvraj deliberately evaded investigation and kept changing his locations," the officer said.

To trace him, the crime branch activated local informers in the Seemapuri area. Based on the surveillance inputs, the team apprehended Yuvraj.

Yuvraj is a school dropout who studied up to Class 12 and worked as a data entry operator in a hospital. However, he left his job after the incident and was in hiding ever since, the police said.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway to trace his remaining associates.