Delhi: Man wanted in Bawana extortion case injured in police encounter

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) A wanted criminal allegedly involved in multiple heinous crimes, including a recent extortion at gunpoint in Bawana, was injured in a police encounter in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, police said on Monday.

Suhail alias Kaif, who was absconding in the Bawana case, opened fire on a raiding team and sustained a bullet injury in his leg when police retaliated. He was taken to hospital for treatment, they said.

“On August 26, complainant Vivek Gupta was allegedly robbed of Rs 2.57 lakh near his factory in Bawana by his friend Akash, along with Karan alias Badshah and Suhail alias Kaif,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

The accused threatened him at gunpoint and forced him to hand over Rs 2.04 lakh in cash, besides transferring Rs 53,000 via online payment application, he said.

An FIR was registered at Narela Industrial Area police station and during investigation, Akash and Karan were arrested with a recovery of Rs 39,500. The role of Suhail was also established through sustained interrogation and technical surveillance, the police said.

The DCP added, "On September 15, specific inputs indicated Suhail’s presence in Shalimar Bagh. A team of police raided the area. On being cornered, Suhail fired at the police and was injured in retaliatory firing.” Suhail was later identified as the wanted accused in the Bawana extortion case and was also found to be wanted in a Sultanpuri case of abduction of a 17-year-old girl, the police said.

According to police, Suhail has a history of crime and was previously involved in several serious cases, including a murder case in Mangolpuri in 2022. PTI SSJ NB