Delhi man wanted in firing case held from Mumbai after 7 months

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A 22-year-old man who allegedly fired at a teenager in the Jahangirpuri area here was held from his mother's residence in Mumbai after evading arrest for more than seven months, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Prince alias Sujal, had a personal enmity with the victim. He had been on the run since February and was constantly changing locations, they said.

"On February 3, Aditya (16) had lodged a complaint alleging that Prince, along with Harsh alias Achu and their associates, opened fire at him and his friends in Jahangirpuri over personal enmity. An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Arms Act,” a senior police officer said.

Harsh was arrested on February 4 and revealed that he and Prince had opened fire at Aditya. The gun was arranged by Prince, he said. Subsequently, two other accused -- Girish and Ankit -- were arrested in March, police said.

Despite multiple raids, Prince, however, managed to evade the police. After sustained technical surveillance and field intelligence, a police team traced him to Khar Danda in Mumbai, where he was hiding at his mother’s residence, they said.

With the help of Mumbai Police, the accused was apprehended and brought to Delhi, officials said, adding that during interrogation, he confessed to arranging the weapon and firing at the victim, along with Harsh.

Police said the accused has no previous criminal record. PTI SSJ RHL