Delhi: Man wanted in multiple robbery cases held from Jaipur

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man from Rajasthan who was wanted in multiple robbery cases, officials said on Monday.

The accused identified as Hamid, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding that Hamid has previous criminal involvement in 24 cases registered against him in Delhi and UP.

"Tip-off was received about the accused who was declared proclaimed offender by the city court in a robbery case in the Bhajanpura area in Delhi. The team arrested him from Jaipur in Rajasthan, where he was working as a clothes seller for tourists near Ajmer Fort," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Amit Goel said.

The officer further said that he was a tailor by profession, and due to a financial crunch, he was involved in illicit activities, which included robbery, the arms act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. PTI SHB BM HIG HIG