Delhi: Man wanted in murder case arrested after encounter

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A man wanted in a firing and murder case in the Welcome area was arrested after an encounter on Friday, police said.

The accused, Mohammad Moin Qureshi (24), was arrested by the Special Cell team in the Timarpur area, they added.

Acting on an input, a team was deployed and spotted the accused on a motorcycle in the Timarpur area, the police said.

When the team attempted to stop him, he tried to flee and opened fire, prompting retaliatory firing by the police.

"Qureshi was overpowered and arrested after a brief exchange of fire. He suffered a bullet injury on his leg and was taken to a nearby hospital," the police said.

Further details on the matter are awaited. PTI BM SMV SMV APL APL