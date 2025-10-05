Delhi: Man wanted in Paschim Vihar murder case held

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) A 31-year-old absconding criminal wanted in a murder case has been arrested in northwest Delhi’s Sultanpuri, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team apprehended the accused, identified as Salman alias Lucky, a resident of Nangloi, on Saturday.

He was wanted in a case registered in Paschim Vihar East on May 15.

Police said the case pertains to a violent attack near a petrol pump in Jwalapuri, where Salman, along with his associates, allegedly murdered a man and injured three others due to an old enmity.

During interrogation, he confessed to his role in the murder, the police added. PTI BM ANM RHL