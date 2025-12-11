Delhi: Man wanted in three criminal cases arrested

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 45-year-old man who had been absconding in three cases, including an NDPS, a robbery and an attempt-to-murder, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Deen Bandhu, was also wanted in a case of assault and firing on police personnel in Delhi's Civil Lines, for which non-bailable warrants had been issued. He had jumped interim bail in a 2022 robbery case, the officer said.

Police received information about Bandhu and arrested him on Wednesday in Delhi. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, the officer said.

According to police, Bandhu is involved in 15 criminal cases, including murder, armed robbery, attempt to murder, and narcotics offences across several police stations in Delhi.

In December 2022, Bandhu and his associates had allegedly robbed a man of a bag containing Indian and foreign currency worth nearly Rs 28–29 lakh in the Civil Lines area. Ten days later, he and another accused allegedly opened fire at a police team during an operation near Hindu Rao Hospital, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI BM BM SHS SHS