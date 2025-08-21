Delhi: Man who killed his parents, brother held while attempting suicide

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A 22-year-old man, who killed his parents and elder brother in their house in south Delhi's Maidangarhi area, has been apprehended while he was trying to take his life at the AIIMS Delhi Metro Station, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Siddharth, is suspected to be struggling with mental health issues, the police said, adding that they have recovered documents and medications indicating that he has been receiving psychiatric treatment for the past 12 years at various mental health institutions.

"He was arrested at the AIIMS Delhi Metro Station on Thursday evening while attempting to jump off the platform. Police and security guards noticed him and rushed to save him. When asked why he wanted to take the extreme step, he confessed to killing his father, mother, and brother," a senior police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Prem Singh (around 45-50), his wife Rajani (40-45), and their elder son Ritik (24), the police mentioned.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said the police received a PCR call about the incident around noon. A team from the Maidangarhi Police Station rushed to the scene and, upon entering the premises, found Prem and Ritik lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor. Rajani's body was discovered on the first floor.

"The crime and forensic teams were called in for inspection. The scene was preserved, evidence collected, and photographs of the bodies taken before further medico-legal formalities," the DCP said.

According to a preliminary probe, Siddharth, the younger son of the family, was reported missing earlier. Further inquiries revealed that he allegedly confided in someone that he had killed all three of his family members, stating that he "would not stay here anymore." During a search of the house, treatment documents and medications belonging to Siddharth were found. The police indicated that the records showed he had been receiving treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and "aggressive behaviour" for over a decade.

"His history of psychiatric treatment suggests long-standing behavioural issues," a senior officer said. Investigations also indicated that Siddharth had strained relationships with his family due to his condition, the officer added.

The officer further noted that the house has been secured and the bodies sent for post-mortem. Subsequently, a case of murder has been registered.

Meanwhile, neighbours expressed shock over the triple murder.

"The family often had conflicts due to the father's alcoholism," claimed Mohammad Shakeel Khan, a lawyer.

"Whether Siddharth is involved in the murders or not can only be determined after a thorough police investigation," Khan further noted.

Mukesh Tiwari, another neighbour, described the family as "quiet and decent." "They seemed like decent people, at least to my knowledge. It was a family matter, and we weren't very close. I learned about it around 2.30 pm," he said.

Tiwari mentioned that Siddharth had run away from home a few times but always returned eventually. "The rest of the family had jobs; they were decent, working people and were never involved in any conflicts," he added.