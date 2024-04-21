Delhi: Man who shot dead cab driver near Red Fort held after encounter

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A week after a cab driver was shot dead near the Red Fort, the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested main accused in the murder case after a brief exchange of fire, officials said.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Firoz, was earlier involved in several case of murder and robbery, they said.

"On Sunday, a tip-off was received regarding whereabouts of Firoz. When the accused was asked to surrender by a police team, he fired at the police party," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

"In retaliatory firing by the police team, the accused sustained injuries on his left leg. He was taken to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital for medical care," said the DCP.

Advertisment

On April 15, 36-year-old cab driver, Mohammad Sakib, a resident of Zakir Nagar, was admitted to hospital after receiving gunshot wounds, along with one beggar Luv Kush (15), a resident of Palwal. Sakib later succumbed to bullet injuries.

During the probe, it was revealed that around 12 am, his Maruti WagonR collided with an e-rickshaw at the Chatta railway crossing.

The e-rickshaw overturned, leading to an altercation between the cab driver and the e-rickshaw driver. Police said three people assaulted the cab driver and stole his mobile phone. When they were trying to fled, Sakib caught one of them, who shot him and fled away.

Advertisment

Police on April 17 arrested three people, including a woman, who were identified as Ruksar (28), Sajid (19), and Salman (24).

The DCP said that accused Firoz was previously arrested in 10 criminal cases including three of murder.

According to police, Firoz and his associate Firoz alias Fauzi were involved in robbery and murder of Delhi Police constable Shivraj Tomar who was posted in Jafrabad police station in 2014.

"The accused is a habitual offender who did not hesitate to open fire in order to escape. His associate Fauzi was killed in an encounter with the Special Cell of Delhi police," the DCP said. PTI BM KVK KVK