Delhi: Man who tried to rob elderly woman for paying alimony arrested

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old man and his two associates have been arrested for allegedly plotting a robbery to arrange money for paying alimony to his ex-wife, a police official said on Monday.

Police said that the trio attempted to rob a 72-year-old woman at gunpoint in her house in Pitampura area of northwest Delhi.

The accused, identified as Pankaj (25) and his accomplices Rama Swami (28) and Abhishek (26), were apprehended by teams from Maurya Enclave police station.

Police also recovered a motorcycle, a country-made pistol, and the clothes worn by the accused during the crime, the official said.

The incident took place on March 31 around 3:30 pm when the complainant, Kamlesh Arora, was alone at her residence, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Police said that one of the accused gained entry in Arora's house pretending to deliver a courier and tried to choke her. Soon, another accomplice entered brandishing a firearm. However, the victim's daughter rushed out and quickly locked the door, forcing the assailants to flee.

The trio escaped on a motorcycle, police said.

"An investigation was launched after registering an FIR. CCTV footage was scanned to trace the suspects. After multiple raids, Pankaj and Rama Swami were apprehended.

"During interrogation, Pankaj confessed that he orchestrated the robbery to get money for alimony payments following his divorce," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in the statement.

The DCP said that the accused had observed the movement of the elderly woman earlier.

Based on the information provided by Pankaj, the third accused, Abhishek, was arrested. Police said Pankaj and Abhishek were previously involved in cases related to theft and gambling, while Rama Swami had no prior criminal record. PTI BM BM KVK KVK