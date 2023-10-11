Delhi: Man, wife arrested for peddling cocaine

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Cocaine worth around Rs 7 crore in the international market has been seized following the arrest of a man and his wife here, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

They used to process the drug at their house in Seemapuri. The man was arrested after a tip-off that he would come near the LBS Hospital to deliver cocaine to one of his associates, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth.

Police said that 690 gram of fine quality cocaine was seized and it is worth around Rs 7 crore in the international market. Zaheer Ahmed was arrested from near the hospital. He and his wife Gulnar are in police custody, they said.

Their house in Seemapuri was raided following the couple's interrogation, police said.

Advertisment

The DCP said that cocaine, chemical used to process cocaine, and cotton clothes embedded with cocaine or heroine crystals.

Police said that the accused were using a new modus operandi of smuggling drugs into India. This involved packets of clothes embedded with heroine or cocaine crystals.

Once a parcel reaches its destination, it is processed to extract drugs from the clothes. The same is then processed further by mixing chemicals, they said and claimed that most of it is supplied to Punjab where it is called as 'chitta'.

Advertisment

The accused disclosed that they got acquainted with Tabassum through a common friend who was married to an Afghan national, the DCP said.

"Tabassum's husband Subhan Aryanfar (28) was arrested by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) in December 2021 in connection with the Mundra port heroin seizure case in which 3,000 kg heroine/cocaine was seized by DRI (Department Revenue Intelligence)," Guguloth said.

Police said that after Aryanfar's arrest, his wife took over operations and peddled drugs with the help of Ahmed and Gulnar. PTI BM NIT ANB ANB