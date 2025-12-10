Delhi man with 5 per cent survival odds revived after multiple cardiac events

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A 55-year-old man who had barely 5 per cent chances of survival after suffering multiple cardiac events was revived at a private hospital in Delhi.

In a statement, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said that the man, a known diabetic, had collapsed six hours after a routine sebaceous cyst removal and suffered repeated cardiac arrests, requiring 45 minutes of CPR and several electric shocks.

He was shifted to Fortis in a critical state, on ventilator support, with a collapsed lung caused by intense resuscitation, it said.

"After 45 minutes of CPR and multiple cardiac arrests, his chances of survival were extremely slim. When he arrived at Fortis on life support, scans showed a collapsed lung from the resuscitation, and his heart was barely functioning," said Dr Rashi Khare, Additional Director of Cardiology.

Calling Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support a decisive intervention, Khare said, "it gave his heart and lungs exactly the rest they needed." Hospital officials said ECMO support ran for 5 days, after which the patient's organs regained function, and he began recovering steadily. He was discharged after several weeks and is now stable at home.