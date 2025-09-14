Delhi: Man with criminal history found dead near GT road

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) A 25-year-old man, previously involved in multiple criminal cases, was found unconscious near GT Road in outernorth Delhi and later declared brought dead at a hospital, police said on Sunday.

Information was received about a man lying near the garbage dump close to Karnal bypass in the Bhalswa Dairy area, a police officer said.

The man identified as Ramjan, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital by highway patrolling, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

"During inquiry, head constable Pradeep, who was on patrolling duty, reported that around 12.15 am he had seen the man roaming on GT Road on a scooter. When questioned, he left the spot," the officer added.

Later, he was again seen near the divider on GT Road. Ramjan stopped his scooter, started walking and suddenly collapsed.

Police said he was listed as a bad character in the Jahangirpuri police station and has nine criminal cases registered against him, including including robbery, theft and violations of the Arms Act.

An abrasion was found on the right side of his chest, suspected to have been caused by the fall. The body has been preserved in the mortuary for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, police added. PTI BM BM ANM OZ OZ