Delhi: Man's body found dumped in field in Dwarka

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The body of a 36-year-old man was found dumped in a field at Dwarka in South-west Delhi, police said on Friday.

Police received a PCR call informing about a body and a motorcycle found dumped near Matka Chowk on Bakkarwala Road on May 13, an officer said.

On reaching the spot, police found the body about 20 metres inside a field, while the motorcycle lay abandoned on the roadside.

Based on some documents found on the motorcycle, which was registered in the name of Reena Devi, the deceased was identified as Avnish Saxena alias Golu, a resident of Bangali Vihar, the officer said.

Sources said Saxena was about to get married, for which preparations were underway.

While the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be the fallout of a personal enmity, the officer said.

Police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to trace the killers, he added. PTI BM ARI