Delhi: Man's body found in Yamuna River

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The body of a man was found in the Yamuna river here, officials said on Sunday.

According to the initial investigation, the man was aged around 60 years, police said. The body had no visible injury marks, they said.

A call was received at the Shaheen Bagh police station and a team was rushed to the spot near thokar number 8 of the river, they said.

"A crime team from the southeast district also reached the spot and the body was fished out with the help of divers," a senior police officer said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that the body has been shifted to the AIIMS mortuary. PTI BM RHL