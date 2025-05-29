Delhi: Man's objection to goats being tied on road leads to scuffle; several injured, 1 held

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A man's objection to goats being tied on the road escalated into a scuffle between two groups in northeast Delhi, leaving several injured and leading to the arrest of a 27-year-old man, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Wednesday near 30 Futa Road in the Khajuri Khas area, police said in a statement.

According to the statement, police received a call regarding the altercation and a team was dispatched to the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the complainant, Manoj Dhama, objected to the main accused Sarvar tying his goats on the road, the statement said.

Police said when Dhama asked Sarvar to remove the goats from the road, the accused got infuriated and allegedly called five to six other people, who then attacked the complainant, his family members and other locals who tried to intervene.

Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections was registered at Khajuri Khas police station, following which Sarvar was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

"Multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest the others involved in the attack," police added.

Meanwhile, police and paramilitary forces were deployed in the area to maintain law and order condition.

During investigation, police also found that both parties were involved in the sale and purchase of second-hand cars. The angle of business rivalry is also being examined as part of the probe, a police officer said.