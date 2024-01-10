Delhi markets gearing up for Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) From lighting thousands of diyas to giving 20 to 30 per cent discount to the customers, the markets in Delhi are gearing up for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

The markets in the national capital are being decked up and preparations being carried out for the grand celebration.

In Khari Baoli market, some traders are planning to decorate the four gates of the market and name them as Ram Dwar, Sita Dwar, Laxman Dwar and Hanuman Dwar. While several saffron and other flags have been installed in Khan Market.

Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders' Association president Ashok Randhawa said they are planning to light around 21,000 diyas.

"We have three temples in the market area. We will light up around 21,000 diyas in the market. We are also planning to give 20 to 30 per cent off to our costumers on January 22 and for that we will have a meeting with the shop owners. We will also distribute 'prasad' on that day. There are several shopkeepers, who are from different faiths and they will also join us in the celebration," Randhawa said.

Khan Market Traders' Association president Sanjeev Mehra said there will be a 24 hour 'sangeet kirtan' on January 21.

"The market has been decorated with different flags. A group will come from Vrindavan and they will perform a 24-hour sangeet kirtan. We have Gopal temple in the market and will organise a Ram Lalla rath yatra on January 22. The yatra will start from the temple and it will culminate there only," said Mehra.

"We will perform 'aarti' around 12.30 pm on January 22 followed by community kitchen ('langar'). Around 1,500 diyas will be lightened inside the market premises, whereas around 2,000 candles will be decorating the foothpath," he added.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday organised a significant Shri Ram Sanvad programme at the National Club in the national capital.

"During the event, it was decided that the markets of old Delhi would be filled with devotion to Lord Ram in the coming days. All trader associations in old Delhi will conduct Shri Rama Sanvad programmes in their respective markets, encouraging the traders and individuals to create a festive atmosphere reminiscent of Diwali on January 22," the CAIT said in a statement.

The trade leaders of more than 100 trade associations of the walled city participated in Shri Ram Sanvad programme on Wednesday.

Considering January 22 as a pivotal day of the century, the trade leaders resolved to launch a "Shri Ram Campaign" across various markets, including Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Place, Chawri Bazaar, Ajmeri Gate, Daryaganj, Khari Baoli and Sadar Bazaar.

The campaign encompasses Shri Ram hymns, processions and various events with the aim of illuminating markets with vibrant decorations and colourful lights, the statement said.

Large LED displays will be installed in public places and markets on January 22, broadcasting live coverage of the events in Ayodhya, it added.

The markets will feature prominent models of Shri Rama Temple, accompanied by musical performances and recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand at various locations.

Additionally, elaborate arrangements for hymn recitals and grand feasts are planned in every market, the statement said, adding that collectively, all trade associations have devised an extensive plan to transform the entire urban area into a vibrant representation of Shri Ram's abode.

Similarly, some traders in Khari Baoli market are planning to organise a community kitchen.

"We have formed a group of some traders and planning to organise a community kitchen in January 19. We will also decorate our market for three days -- January 20, 21 and 22. Diyas will also be lighten in the market. Four gates of the market will be temporarily decorated as Ram Dwar, Sita Dwar, Laxman Dwar and Hanuman Dwar," said Kapil Gupta, one of the businessmen of Khari Baoli market.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the state on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. PTI NIT AS AS