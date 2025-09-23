Delhi: Married couple held for theft of Rs 4.35 lakh

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A woman, who used a fake identity to get employed as a domestic help, and her husband, were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 4.35 lakh from her employer's house in northwest Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Tamanna (20) and her husband Parvej (23), both residents of Karala in Delhi, were apprehended from a hotel in Daulatpur, he said.

Police recovered Rs 3.44 lakh in cash and a scooty used in the crime from their possession.

"Complainant Karan Bansal reported on September 18 that his domestic help, who identified herself as Kanchan, had stolen cash from his house and fled. An FIR was registered at the Maurya Enclave police station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

During the investigation, CCTV footage and technical surveillance revealed that the maid had used a fake identity. Later, she was identified as Tamanna, who, along with her husband Parvej, had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to commit theft for financial gain, the officer noted.

"Tamanna entered the complainant's house as a domestic helper under a false name with the intention of committing theft. After observing the family's routine, the couple executed the plan and fled with the cash," the DCP added.

He added that both accused confessed to their involvement during interrogation.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain their role in other similar offences, the officer stated.